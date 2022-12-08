Players Abroad Ola Aina On Leeds United’s Radar By Joseph Obisesan - December 8, 2022 0 75 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Lautaro Martinez takes on Ola Aina and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Torino FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images) English Premier League side, Leeds United are reportedly keen to bring Ola Aina to Elland road. The 26-year-old Chelsea academy graduate, according to TMW, is wanted back in England by Leeds United as he enters the final 6 months of his contract with Serie A side Torino. Aina has been a regular at Torino this season, but the club’s stance on offering the Player a new, improved contract is uncertain. It has also been reported that contract talks have stalled with Torino, and now a move away is looking more likely. London clubs West Ham United and Crystal Palace, are said to be admirers of the Nigerian, and could be looking to lure him back to London.