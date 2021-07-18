Ola Aina marks FC Torino return with goal in 11-0 pre-season Win

Ola Aina returned to FC Torino after last season’s loan spell in the English Premier League with Fulham.

In his first outing since with Torino, Aina found the back of the net in the pre-season win over amateur football side FC Obermais.

The 24 year-old scored in the first half (19′) as the hosts went into the break with a 4-0 lead.

Seven more goals in the second half and Ivan Jurić’s men got their pre-season off under way in good form.

Aina is still contracted to the Serie A side until 2023, but there are no indications yet if he will be shipped out on another loan deal.