Ola Aina makes 50th Serie A appearance

Super Eagles left back, Ola Aina made his 50th Italian Serie A appearance in Torino’s 1-0 defeat to AC Milan on Monday night at the San Siro.

The Nigerian came on with five minutes left to play in regulation time for centre-back Lyanco as Torino suffered their fifth consecutive loss in the league.

Torino have not won a game since they defeated Bologna on January 12 and are just five points above the relegation zone.

For Aina however, it was his 20th game of the campaign and 50th since he first joined Torino on loan from Chelsea last season.

It was his fifth substitute appearance of the season and has now become the sixth Nigerian to play 50 games in Italy’s top-flight.

He joined the likes of Obafemi Martins, Joel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Victor Nsofor and Williams Troost-Ekong on the exclusive list of Serie A half-centurions.

Aina will hope to help Torino return to winning ways when they host Parma in their next league outing on February 23.