Ola Aina Left Serie A for One Reason

Nottingham Forest have made a significant addition to their squad with the signing of Nigerian defender Ola Aina.
Aina, 26, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with provisions for future extensions, as outlined in the contract.
The former Chelsea player’s arrival comes after his successful stint at Serie A club Torino, where he spent nearly five years.
During his time at the Turin club, Aina showcased his defensive prowess, making an impressive 102 league appearances.
“I’m very excited to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” the versatile defender said about his move.
“I wanted to be back on English soil again and Forest is a club which has an exciting project and team.
“The manager as well, what he wants from the team is something which I want to buy into. He’s told me it’s a family club, he’s told me we have a great bunch of players and he’s told me I’ll enjoy it here.”
The Super Eagles defender will join fellow National teammates, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.