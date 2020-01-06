Ola Aina impressive in Torino stunning win over AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico

Moses Ojewunmi
Torino's Nigerian defender Ola Aina heads the ball during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Torino FC on January 5, 2020, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ola Aina produced a solid defensive performance to help Torino record a impressive 2-0 victory over AS Roma in the Serie A on Sunday.

Making his 11th league appearance, Aina was handed a starting XI berth by Torino Manager, Walter Mazzarri.

 

An Andrea Belotti brace sealed Torino’s first win over AS Roma in seven years.

 

The win secured Torino’s seventh league win this season and stopped the home side from moving four points off the league leaders Inter Milan.

 

Aina made two tackles, won two aerial contests and had an 85% successful pass rate to ensure his side kept a clean sheet.

