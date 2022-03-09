Ola Aina frustrated with Torino situation

Nigerian defender Ola Aina has expressed frustration with his current lack of game time at Torino but insists he has enough mental strength and self-confidence to help him deal with the predicament.

Aina has made 16 appearances for Torino in the Serie A this season, but has been an unused substitute in the last four games.

The Right-back returned to Turin after Nigeria’s second round elimination from the AFCON, but has only managed to make the bench of Ivan Juric’s side, a team winless in six games.

His current contract at the Club runs until June 2023 and with just three months before he is free to speak with other clubs if Torino aren’t offering him a new deal.