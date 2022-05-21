Ola Aina Ends difficult Torino Season on a High

TURIN, ITALY - MAY 20: Ola Aina of Torino FC and Leonardo Spinazzola of AS Roma battle for the ball during the Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on May 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Sportinfoto/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

In their final League game of the season, Torino hosted AS Roma, and Ola Aina was handed a starting place in the line up, going head to head against his former Chelsea academy teammate Tammy Abraham.

On an individual level, it has been a difficult season for Aina, and though Il Toro will finish in mid table, the Defender’s influence has waned.
He made his lowest overall appearance this campaign (21) compared to previous seasons – with exception of his loan move to Fulham – since joining the club from Chelsea in 2019.
In contrast, Tammy Abraham is the new Emperor of Rome, with a debut season to remember.
On the night, the England Forward scored his 16th and 17th league goals to finish the campaign as the team’s top scorer and set the record for the most goals scored by an Englishman in a single Serie A season.

Abraham bagged a first half brace, his first in the 33rd minute was followed by a goal from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute to hand Jose Mourinho’s side a comfortable lead before the break.
Late in the second half, Lorenzo Pellegrini closed out the game (78′) after Giallorossi were handed a second penalty.
On his part, Aina had a decent show on the defensive end with 6 attempted tackles – the most by any player in the game.
He also made 1 interception, 2 clearance as he completed 90 minutes in back to back Serie A games for the first time since January 2020.
Meanwhile, Roma sealed their Europa League spot for next season with the victory and current sit sixth in the standings.
But, they have a European final date to keep against Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League on 25 May.

