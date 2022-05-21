Ola Aina Ends difficult Torino Season on a High

In their final League game of the season, Torino hosted AS Roma, and Ola Aina was handed a starting place in the line up, going head to head against his former Chelsea academy teammate Tammy Abraham.
On an individual level, it has been a difficult season for Aina, and though Il Toro will finish in mid table, the Defender’s influence has waned.
He made his lowest overall appearance this campaign (21) compared to previous seasons – with exception of his loan move to Fulham – since joining the club from Chelsea in 2019.
In contrast, Tammy Abraham is the new Emperor of Rome, with a debut season to remember.
On the night, the England Forward scored his 16th and 17th league goals to finish the campaign as the team’s top scorer and set the record for the most goals scored by an Englishman in a single Serie A season.
History made. Most goals by an Englishman in a single Serie A season @tammyabraham 🍽👏🏽
