Ola Aina Disappointed with Torino Cup Defeat to AC Milan

Torino defender Ola Aina has expressed disappointment over his team’s elimination from this season’s Coppa Italia following Tuesday’s 4-2 defeat to Ac Milan.

Hopes of Torino winning a silverware this season were dashed following their failure to hold onto a 2-1 lead heading into the final minutes at San Siro.

Hakan Calhanoglu leveled for Milan in the 91st minute before the Rossoneri eventually won 4-2 after the additional 30 minutes.

Aina who delivered the assist for his team’s second goal, admitted his side put in a strong performance but it wasn’t just their day.

“It’s a difficult time for us,”he told Forza Italian football, “and then coming here we had to motivate ourselves because Milan are a top side.

“We tried to do our best, but it was just unfortunate what happened. Things like this happen in football, so it just wasn’t our day again.”

“Walter] Mazzarri was disappointed, as all of us were, after the weekend. But since then he has been trying to give everyone positive energy and he really wanted us to play well today.”

“I feel like we did play well for the majority, we moved the ball well, passed well and created some decent chances throughout the game, so I think he is happy with that, but the result just kills everything.”

Huddersfield not Interested in Watford’s Success

English Championship side, Huddersfield Town have distanced themselves from links with Watford’s forward Isaac Success on loan this January.

Huddersfield Town and a host of other clubs have been reported to be in the race to land the Nigerian before the closure of the January transfer window.

The Watford Observer have earlier claimed that Town are on the brink of bringing the Super Eagles striker to the John Smith’s Stadium for the rest of the season.

But, English newspaper, the Examiner can confirm that is incorrect and Success is not a target for the club.

Success has struggled to establish himself at Vicarage Road this term and had fallen behind Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr in the pecking order.

He has made four Premier League appearances for the Hornets this season and has come from the bench on all occasions, totaling 51 minutes thus far.