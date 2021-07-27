Ola Aina an important player for Torino – Ansaldi

Torino defender Cristian Ansaldi has praised teammate Ola Aina for the full-back’s work rate during the team’s pre-season sessions.

Ansaldi said Aina showed his impressive qualities, including the 23 year-old’s stamina and versatility.

The Nigerian International spent all of last season on loan at Fulham, and was a standout performance although the club was relegated from the Premier League.

His versatility has also helped the player standout, as he has been deployed as a LWB, LM, RB and frequently featured as a CB in a three-man defence.

Ansaldi believes Aina will improve under Torino’s new boss Ivan Juric and could be crucial to the team in the coming campaign.