Ola Aina adores Fulham, “I’ve loved every minute”

Ola Aina has bid farewell to Fulham as his loan spell at the club came to an end when the curtain dropped in the current campaign.

Aina joined the Cottagers on a season-long loan deal from Serie A side Torino, but the club was relegated to the English Championship.

The Left-back played 31 Premier League games with two goals to his credit, nonetheless, things did not go according to plan with the London side getting demoted.

In an interview with the Club, the 24-year-old spoke of his admiration for the club.

“I’ve loved it,” he told the club website. “I get asked this question all the time by a lot of people, and even though we’ve been relegated, I’ve loved every minute of this season.

“I’ve loved the challenge, the coaching staff, my teammates, and I’ve loved the Club as well. I’ve loved this Club, it’s a very nice club.

“The Club has become a part of me, and a part of all the other loan players, and I think you can see that.

“Even though we’re here on loan, we’re all part of the same fight. I really think the loan boys have taken up the challenge.

“Off the pitch we’ve always been very close with each other. We like each other’s company, so it’s been a really good group.

“We did really care about this season and how we did. It went wrong, but trust me, we really did care.”

Aina disclosed that his only regret was not getting the opportunity to play in front of the Fulham fans – which he claimed might have played a role in the team’s relegation.

“I think it’s affected most teams,” Aina said. “You look at Sheffield United, last year they were flying, and then this season you see what having no fans does.

“I think it’s affected a lot of teams, and we’re one of those. When we needed fans in the stadium for certain games, there are results that might have gone in our favour if they were there maybe.

“It has played a part in our season, I think, it has affected us. But we can’t be making excuses, it is what it is, we didn’t manage to stay up, but it would have been lovely for the fans to have been in the stadium this season.

“I’d just like to say thank you to them for all the support you’ve given me and the team. We wish you’d been with us the whole season, but it was good to have some of you back at the last game.”