Okpotu reveals secrets behind his good form at US Monastir

Nigerian striker Anthony Okpotu says former Lobi star teammate Moses Orkuma helped him settle quickly to life in Tunisian League.

Okpotu joined Tunisian side US Monastir at the start of the season and linked up with Moses Orkuma who has been with the Club.

Okpotu has made his presence felt in by scoring six goals in eleven matches for the league leaders, the former Etoile du Sahel and Stade Gabesien hailed his compatriot for helping him settle quickly into the new environment.

“I must say that without the role Orkuma played when I got to Tunisia it would have been difficult a little to adjust to life there,” said Okpotu.

“I had known Orkuma right from Lobi Stars where we both played and I even discussed with him before joining the Tunisian team. He told me nice things about the club and Tunisia generally.

“He also took care of me as soon as I arrived. I really appreciate his gesture and he is among the reasons I settled down quickly.”

Okpotu and his Nigerian compatriot, Orkuma have helped US Monastir to the top of the Tunisian topflight.

They sit on the league table with 25 points from 11 matches.