Okpe reveals strong competition for places in Falconet camp

Rivers Angels and Nigeria U19 women national team midfielder Blessing Okpe has revealed that there is strong competition for places in the camp of the national U19 team as everybody in camp want to give their best to make the cut to lead Nigeria’s FIFA U19 women world cup qualifying quest.

Okpe speaking in a chat with Sports Radio Brila FM said the competition in camp is so intense the coaches will have a lot on their hands to select from as all players are working for the good of a strong Falconet team for Nigeria.

“Everybody is working hard, every body is putting in their best, every body want to do their best for the team to make Nigeria proud. Everyone is working very hard to make the team, the competition is strong but we are called to play what the coach want us to play and everyone want to ensure that they make the team.”