Okoye wins MOTM award in Sparta Rotterdam's win over VV Venlo

Moses Ojewunmi
Maduka Okoye during the Dutch Eredivisie match between VVV Venlo and Sparta Rotterdam at the Covebo stadium De Koel on March 9, 2021 in Venlo, The Netherlands. ANP JEROEN PUTMANS (Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)

Nigerian Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was voted Man of the match in the Dutch Eredivisie clash between  Sparta Rotterdam and Venlo.

Okoye, 21, made stunning saves as Sparta Rotterdam edged their host 1-0 on Tuesday.

 

According to the match statistics, Okoye made four goal bound saves including a stoppage time header to deny the hosts an equaliser.

 

Okoye’s outstanding performance however help the club end their eight match winless run dated back to 16th of January 2020.

 

It was also the first clean sheet for Okoye’s clean sheet since January and his third in the league.

 

Sparta Rotterdam are 12th on the table with 27 points from 25 matches.

