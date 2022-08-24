Okoye suffers defeat on first Watford Outing

Maduka Okoye made his first competitive appearance for Watford in Tuesday’s League Cup second round game against MK Dons.
The goalkeeper conceded two goals on the night as Watford got knocked out of the competition.
Okoye, 22, joined the Hornets this season, but made the matchday squad twice and as an unused substitute in both occasions until Tuesday’s match.
Goals in each half from Matthew Dennis (45′) and Darragh Burns (53′) ended the Hornets’ Cup campaign.
