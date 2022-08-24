Okoye suffers defeat on first Watford Outing

ALMELO, NETHERLANDS - MAY 15: Maduka Okoye of Sparta Rotterdam and Samuel Armenteros of Heracles Almelo battle for the ball during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Heracles Almelo and Sparta Rotterdam at Erve Asito on May 15, 2022 in Almelo, Netherlands. (Photo by Michael Bulder/NESImages/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Maduka Okoye made his first competitive appearance for Watford in Tuesday’s League Cup second round game against MK Dons.

The goalkeeper conceded two goals on the night as Watford got knocked out of the competition.
Okoye, 22, joined the Hornets this season, but made the matchday squad twice and as an unused substitute in both occasions until Tuesday’s match.
Goals in each half from Matthew Dennis (45′) and Darragh Burns (53′) ended the Hornets’ Cup campaign.

 

 

Ajayi out of League Cup, West Brom beaten by Derby

 

West Brom have been knocked out of the League Cup following a narrow 1-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Derby County, and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi was on the bench all through.

Ajayi, who has been a super regular for the Baggies, was left on the bench as Manager, Steve Bruce opted to rotate the squad for the Cup game.
The contest was decided by a goal that came as early as the 15th minute of the first half at Pride Park.
West Brom dominated the game including possession stats and the number of dangerous attacking, but they failed to convert chances created and would feel they were quite unlucky on the night.

