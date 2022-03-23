Okoye rules himself out of clash World Cup playoffs against Ghana, confirms he tested positive for COVID

Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 and ruled himself out of the World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

Okoye was ruled out of the first-leg of the tie, which comes up on Friday. He was reported to be down with an unspecified illness.

The 22 year-old was immediately replaced in the squad, but head Coach Austin Eguavoen had offered his first choice goalie could be available for the return leg in Abuja.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Footballers Connect’s Amos Joseph quoted Okoye’s confirming he would be out of the games against the Black Star.

Maduka Okoye: “I tested positive a day before my flight, and the second test also positive. It’s very sad because I don’t feel bad, I don’t have any symptoms. I just played at the weekend for my club, it is unfortunate…. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/QOwAr8swja

— Amos Joseph #FootballersConnect (@communeamos) March 23, 2022

“I just want to send my love to the people and especially to the team. I wish them best of luck for this big clash. I think there’s no bigger game in Africa. I’m very sad to miss this big game but I’m sure the team will do the job and we’ll meet again in Qatar.” — Amos Joseph #FootballersConnect (@communeamos) March 23, 2022

The Super Eagles have Francis Uzoho (23), Daniel Akpeyi (35) and John Noble (28) in camp and all are available for selection.