Okoye rules himself out of clash World Cup playoffs against Ghana, confirms he tested positive for COVID

By
Editor
-
0
86
Nigeria's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match against Tunisia. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)

Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 and ruled himself out of the World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

Okoye was ruled out of the first-leg of the tie, which comes up on Friday. He was reported to be down with an unspecified illness.
The 22 year-old was immediately replaced in the squad, but head Coach Austin Eguavoen had offered his first choice goalie could be available for the return leg in Abuja.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Footballers Connect’s Amos Joseph quoted Okoye’s confirming he would be out of the games against the Black Star.

 

Maduka Okoye: “I tested positive a day before my flight, and the second test also positive. It’s very sad because I don’t feel bad, I don’t have any symptoms. I just played at the weekend for my club, it is unfortunate…. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/QOwAr8swja

 

The Super Eagles have Francis Uzoho (23), Daniel Akpeyi (35) and John Noble (28) in camp and all are available for selection.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here