Okoye records first clean sheet in Sparta Rotterdam’s 3-0 win against Willem II

Relegation battling Sparta Rotterdam picked up their second win of the Eredivisie season and the first clean sheet for the team and Maduka Okoye in De Kasteelheren’s 3-0 victory against Willem II.
Okoye was largely untroubled in the game; he made no saves and the hosts registered no shot on goal.
The visitors raced into the lead through Bart Vriends in the 17th minute. He got a brace 11 minutes later to close the half with a 2-0 lead.
Sparta wrapped up the victory in the 79th minute, Emanuel Emegha with his second goal of the season.
Despite the win, Sparta Rotterdam are still one point away from escaping the relegation playoff battle.
They sit in 16th spot – in a 18-team league – with just 10 points from 12 games.