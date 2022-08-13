Okoye Ebuka goes from Hero to Villain in Enppi Cup defeat

John Okoye Ebuka scored a brace but missed a vital penalty as Enppi crashed out of the Egypt Cup in the quarter-final.
Enppi were on the cusp of elimination when their Nigerian forward scored the second of his brace – both goals were came in extra-time.
The match up was against fellow Premier League side, National Bank Egypt, and it was an Eight-goal thriller, which would eventually be decided by penalties.
Enppi had fallen behind after 24 minutes, but fought their way back to turn the game around, scoring two goals inside three minutes.
However, in the stoppage time of first-half, the visitors leveled up.
A barren second half forced the game into extra time and Okoye Ebuka fired his side into the lead to make it 3-2.
But National Bank Egypt also had their own trump card and the goal scorer of their previous two goals, completed his haul in the 116th minute – and the score line now 4-3.
Yet in the final seconds of extra-time, Okoye Ebuka found the back of the net, grabbing his second and ENPPI’s fourth on the night.
With the sides still tied, the game progressed into the shootouts and three misses including an important one from the Nigerian helped National Bank Egypt on their way a 3-1 win and to the semi-final of the Cup.