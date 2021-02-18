‘Okoye and Uzoho are the future’, Rohr on Super Eagles goalkeeping role

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has disclosed that Maduka Okoye is the number one goalkeeper for the team.

Okoye has kept goal for Super Eagles’ last four games and continues to be the most consistent Nigerian goalkeeper.

Rohr believes the young goalkeeper got the nod ahead his rivals (Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi) because of regular playing time with his Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam.

“He (Maduka Okoye) was our number one goalkeeper in the last matches, and so what will be in the future we cannot know exactly what can happen, but for the moment he’s the favorite for this number one position, because he did well and he’s playing all the matches in Sparta Rotterdam his club in Holland and doing very well,” he said.

Rohr has been faze with goalkeeping problems since the exit of Carl Ikeme from the Super Eagles, but the Franco-German coach believes the team is going in right direction with Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi.

“We also have the come back from Uzoho. Uzoho now replaying after the second injury he had and we’re happy to see him again.

“About the local players, Ezenwa (Ikechukwu) unfortunately did not play the last two matches with Heartland, we’ll see and there’s still Akpeyi (Daniel) he’s doing very well with his club in South Africa.

“I think the goalkeeper question now is going in a good direction for us we had some problems in the past, but now the future is the two young goalkeepers plus Akpeyi and we’ll see if the local one can come also. We don’t have a big problem with this position.”