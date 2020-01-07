Okon backs Oshoala to win CAF women player of the year

Former Super Falcons coach Edwin Okon has backed Barcelona women forward and Super Falcons striker Assisat Oshoala go emerge as the 2019 CAF women player of the year.

Okon speaking in a chat with Sports Radio Brila FM ahead of tonight’s CAF awards with Oshoala in contention alongside Cameroonian Ajara Nchout and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana backed the chances of the Nigerian picking the award ahead of his competitors.

“I think if you kook at the two contenders, those that they mentioned at that level those ones are not Oshoala level. By his grace I know the Cameroonian too well, so at that level, they are not at the same level with Oshoala. Everything being equal Oshoala is the right candidate for the award.”