Okoli starts Al Mokawloon comeback against Nine-man El Dakhleya

Al Mokawloon jumped into fourth position in the Egypt PL following the 2-1 comeback win against El Dakhleya at the Police Academy Stadium on Sunday.
John Okoli leveled for the visitors in the 54th minute after Barakat Haggag put El Dakhleya ahead inside the opening 10 minutes of the match.
Starting in his 15 appearance for Al Mokawloon, Okoli justified his place with a neat finish, his 4th goal of the campaign.
The 25 year-old inspired his side’s fight from behind and in stoppage time, Mamadou Niass completed the come back for Al Mokawloon.
Meanwhile, the hosts were reduced to nine men following the sending offs of Kelechi Chimezie (37′) and Mahmoud Talaat (75′).
It was the fifth consecutive win for Shawky Gharieb’s side and it moved them into a CAF Confederation Cup spot on the standings.
Al Mokawloon will host Al Ittihad Ahly in their round of 16 fixture at the Arab Contractors Stadium on January 27.