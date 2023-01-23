Okoli starts Al Mokawloon comeback against Nine-man El Dakhleya

John Okoli in action for Al Mokawloon. Photo | Facebook (Arab Contractors FC)

Al Mokawloon jumped into fourth position in the Egypt PL following the 2-1 comeback win against El Dakhleya at the Police Academy Stadium on Sunday.

John Okoli leveled for the visitors in the 54th minute after Barakat Haggag put El Dakhleya ahead inside the opening 10 minutes of the match.

Starting in his 15 appearance for Al Mokawloon, Okoli justified his place with a neat finish, his 4th goal of the campaign.

The 25 year-old inspired his side’s fight from behind and in stoppage time, Mamadou Niass completed the come back for Al Mokawloon.

Meanwhile, the hosts were reduced to nine men following the sending offs of Kelechi Chimezie (37′) and Mahmoud Talaat (75′).

It was the fifth consecutive win for Shawky Gharieb’s side and it moved them into a CAF Confederation Cup spot on the standings.

Al Mokawloon will host Al Ittihad Ahly in their round of 16 fixture at the Arab Contractors Stadium on January 27.

 

 

Cleopatra FC agrees Loan deal for John Ebuka

In another related story, John Ebuka has left Ceramica Cleopatra in the Egypt PL and joined Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli.

Ebuka joined Al Ahli Tripoli on loan for the rest of the season, but without obligation for the Libyan club to make it a permanent deal.

Cleopatra FC posted a comment on social media, Sunday, announcing the departure of the 26 year-old Forward.

The Statement reads:

Tripoli Libyan Ahli FC officials have ended an agreement with Ceramica Club management over the signing of Nehiri striker John Iboca for a 6 months, on loan, until the end of the season. ✍🏻
We wish you all the best.

Ebuka played 14 times in the PL for Cleopatra, registered 3 goals and 1 assist in the current season.

Meanwhile, Al Ahli Tripoli are third in group B of the Libyan Premier League this season.

