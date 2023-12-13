Okocha Offers Inside Gist on Super Eagles Creative Lapses, Osimhen’s Transfer

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha had a chat with former teammate Ifeanyi Udeze on ‘No Holds Barred’ on Wednesday morning where they dissected various topics ranging from local to international news.

Okocha had words of appreciation for Victor Osimhen who was awarded as the best male footballer at CAF awards on Monday night. He attributed the success to Osimhen’s hard work, desire to succeed and determination.

He also identified the sacrifice that Osimhen had to make to get to the awards ceremony, get back to the team and still execute a UEFA Champions league game(in which he scored), all within 24 hours.

“Most people tend to neglect these noble acts from players and they comment when players splurge and enjoy themselves,” he added.

Asked about the pressure that the awards will put Osimhen under going into the AFCON, Okocha indicated that Osimhen had always been under pressure.

Stating that he is a Serie A champion and also the winner of the Capocannoniere for 22/23 season, Osimhen is already a man who has caught the eye and the spotlight only got brighter with the CAF award.

When the discussion switched fully to the Nigerian national team, Okocha mentioned that it was all about finding the right balance.

“it’s obvious we have a lot of quality players, having a good bench will also help when the going gets tough.”

He was also asked about the lack of a playmaker in the Super Eagles, he said that, it will be about checking the deploying players in their best positions.

Discussing the owed bonuses to players who will be going to the AFCON, he attested that he still had outstanding bonuses from his playing days with the Super Eagles and urged the players to take the best approach to resolving any conflict arising from the issue.

He finished by saying ‘you can’t get rich by playing for the national team, you can only get recognition and goodwill from the fans’.

The former Bolton man had a few words concerning Victor Osimhen’s transfer rumors and all the dynamics that goes into a transfer in the European market.

He rounded up with a theory of ‘Inconsistency’ ravaging Paris Saint Germain, his former club. Saying that it was a case from back in the day, referencing that he played under 5 managers in just 4 years with the French side.