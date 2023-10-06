Okocha Offers Advice on NPFL Attracting Bigger Crowds

Global football icon and Super Eagles legend, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, sequel to his earlier claim that he would not miss an English Premier League game to watch an NPFL match at the stadium, has maintained his stance and opined on what to be done to attract fans to watch games at match venues.

Okocha especially highlighted security and safety to be the most important factors to be considered in bringing people back to the Stadiums to watch their favorite teams play.

In a league that has a multiple record of fans’ violence and match officials being brutalized, not even sparing club chairmen, it would be logical for many fans to stay at home and follow the matches across different platforms.

The fans’ violence have led to many teams in the league being banished to adopt other grounds as their home ground, and many others asked to shut the gates to fans in punishment.

Okocha pointed all of these as one of the may reasons why fans would choose to stay away from the match venues for their own safety and that of their various families.

 

“We need to make our stadiums conducive for people to go and watch matches and not be harassed,” the former Nigeria midfielder told Brila.

“We need to make sure that the right results are what we’re experiencing and not the home team-must-win syndrome. We want to see a good league, an attractive one.”

“I said that out of anger, maybe also because I’m hurt that I’m back home but I can’t go (to the stadium) to watch a local league game.

“I would love to go and watch our league (matches). I would love to go and encourage the future players, but you know if I can’t feel comfortable to go and watch, then I can’t sweep that under the rug and pretend that things are okay.”

