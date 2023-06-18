Okobi Overwhelmed by support after Women’s World Cup Snub

Coach Randy Waldrum raised a few eyebrows when he released his FIFA Women’s World Cup squad, one name missing from the list was Las Planes midfielder, Ngozi Okobi who many expected to make the list.
Despite being invited for the last six preparatory friendly games, Okobi failed to impress the American Gaffer and was excluded from making the Super Falcons 23-player list.
At the age of 29, this could probably be her last chance of featuring at the World Cup tournament, and She expressed her disappointment.
Fans showed support, flooding her social media with messages, including tirades at the Coach.
“The more tag notifications I get on my phone the more I keep crying. What a show of love, I know I am always underrated by the people I work with, I never knew my fans, family, and love once still believe in me. Thank you all It’s broken to be left out but what can I do, NOTHING.”
— ngozi okobi (@NgoziOkobi) June 17, 2023