Okereke’s goal, Venezia win mounts pressure of Jose Mourinho

David Okereke’s winner for Venezia against AS Roma has added to the mounting pressure on Jose Mourinho, whose side have now gone three matches without a win.
Okereke netted a 74th minute winner against AS Roma at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.
Venezia took the lead early through Mattia Caldara (3′), but the threw it away ad the visitors fought back to turn it around before the break.
Eldor Shomurodov (43′) and Tammy Abraham (45+2′) found the back of the net as Roma ended the half with the lead.
However, a 65th minute penalty converted by Mattia Aramu restored parity before Ethan Ampadu set up Okereke for the winner.
The Nigerian grabbed his third goal of the season in 11 league appearances for the newly promoted side.
His Nigerian compatriot, Tyronne Ebuehi featured in the match as a substitute in the second half.
Venezia halted a three-game winless streak while in contrast, the 6th placed AS Roma are now two games without a win in the league.
Aina slumps to another defeat with Torino