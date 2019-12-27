Okereke’s brace in 4-0 whopping of Waregem excites Club Brugge Manager

Club Brugge’s manager Philippe Clement was delighted to see David Okereke showcase his early season sparkling form after a series of poor of outings.

Okereke, who last scored for Club Brugge in their 3-0 win over KV Kortrijk on November 2 suffered a bad patch, a form that saw him dropped to the bench in their last two games against KV Mechelen and Gent.

The forward ended a five-game goal drought on Thursday, grabbing a brace in the 4-0 demolition of Zulte Waregem in their final game of 2019.

Okereke came on for his compatriot, Emmanuel Dennis in the 59th minute and wasted no time as he found the back of the net in the 61st minute before completing his brace three minutes later.

Clement expressed his satisfaction to see Okereke end the year just the way he started the season.

“Okereke is back to the form he was at the beginning of this season, I am happy for Ruud Vormer who also scored, I want to thank the medical staff that kept everyone fit, we continue in January.

“I am very happy for everyone,” he concluded.

The Nigeria international has now netted nine league goals in 17 appearances so far this term.