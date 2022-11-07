Okereke scores a scorcher against Salernitana

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
63
David Okereke celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match between Salernitana and US Cremonese. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Super Eagles Cremonese striker, David Okereke’s goal was not enough to give his club all three points.

Okereke improved his goal contribution in the Serie A for Cremonese to inspire the team on the day.

 

 

The striker scored in the 12th minute of the encounter to cancel an early goal from Salernitana’s Kryzstof Piatek, who scored in the third minute.

The game progressed and Salernitana found themselves ahead again in the 38th minute, through Mamadou Coulibaly who smashed the ball past the goalkeeper.

 

Deep into regulation time, Ciofani dragged Cremonese back into the game (89th minute), making sure his team secured a point.

Okereke filled the boots of fellow Nigerian international, Cyriel Dessers, who is out injured.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here