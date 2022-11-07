Okereke scores a scorcher against Salernitana

Super Eagles Cremonese striker, David Okereke’s goal was not enough to give his club all three points.
Okereke improved his goal contribution in the Serie A for Cremonese to inspire the team on the day.
The striker scored in the 12th minute of the encounter to cancel an early goal from Salernitana’s Kryzstof Piatek, who scored in the third minute.
The game progressed and Salernitana found themselves ahead again in the 38th minute, through Mamadou Coulibaly who smashed the ball past the goalkeeper.