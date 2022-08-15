Okereke proving to be a Hit at Cremonese, Dessers debuts

David Okereke put his mark down in the first Serie A game of the season for Cremonese, banging in a goal against Fiorentina at the weekend.

Okereke who joined the newly promoted Serie A side from Club Brugge on a permanent deal, got right down to business, showing his quality.

However, the goal wasn’t enough to help Cremonese earn a win at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, Fiorentina scrapped through to a 3-2 win.

The Forward now has two goals in as many appearances for the club – he found the back of the net in the Coppa Italia win over Ternana a week before.

On Sunday, the 24 year-old started in the attack with Nigerian compatriot and fellow Summer buy, Cyriel Dessers.

Dessers featured for the entire duration of the game against Fiorentina, but Okereke was replaced with four minutes left on the clock.

La Cremo will face a stiffer test in exactly seven days when they face AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in a second round of league games for the season.