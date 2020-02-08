Okereke Out of Club Brugge Super Sunday Clash Against Standard Liege

Nigeria striker David Okereke is set to miss Club Brugge’s trip to fourth-placed Standard Liege in the Belgian League on Sunday.

Okereke will hope to return to full fitness after picking up a muscle injury in training last month.

The forward last featured for Club Brugge during their 2-2 draw with Kortrijk in a Belgian Cup clash about a fortnight ago.

However, coach of the side Philippe Clement confirmed that the player is back in training, but admitted that he will not be available for the trip to Standard Liege on Sunday.

“I don’t expect Okereke on Sunday. Everyone is fit for the rest,” he said in a statement on the club’s official Twitter handle.

The Nigerian has scored 11 goals in 30 appearances for the club in all competition and is Brugge’s second top scorer in the league so far this season.

His compatriot, Emmanuel Dennis, has been confirmed for the fixture. The Super Eagles winger has scored eight goals in 30 appearances across all competition for the club.