Okereke appears for Cremonese in Pre-season

David Okereke and his teammates celebrate after scoring in Cremonese's pre-season match against Verona. Photo | Twitter (USCremonese)

David Okereke made his first appearance for Cremonese in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The Forward joined the newly promoted Serie A side last week on a three-year deal from Club Brugge.

 

On Saturday, Okereke was named as a starter in the friendly against Verona at the Campo Sportivo Castelnouvo del Garda on Saturday.
He got just over an hour of action under his belt, in his first run out with the team.
It was a seven-goal thriller, but Verona edged it 4-3 to close their pre-season preparation and as they turn their attention to the Coppa Italia.
Cremonese FC will face Ternana in the Coppa Italia before their trip to Florence in the Serie A next month.

 

 

 

Troubled Torino lose in France, Aina suffered knock

 

Torino lost their final pre-season match days after a video showing Sports director Davide Vagnatti and head Coach Ivan Juric get into a scuffle during the team’s pre-season in Austria.

The Serie A side were pipped 1-0 by OGC Nice at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday, a week before their season’s campaign opening game in the Coppa Italia.
OGC Nice were the better side in the encounter and though both sides created big opportunities, the game was settled by a single goal in the 78th minute.
Nigeria’s Ola Aina was named as a starter in the game – his fifth pre-season game – but as a Left-back.
Aina held his one but also looked a bit out of shape and struggled for pace.
Moments before the goal, the Player appeared to be limping and could have picked an injury.
The former Chelsea graduate eventually played for Eighty-three minutes and five minutes after the goal.

