Okereke appears for Cremonese in Pre-season

David Okereke made his first appearance for Cremonese in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.
The Forward joined the newly promoted Serie A side last week on a three-year deal from Club Brugge.
On Saturday, Okereke was named as a starter in the friendly against Verona at the Campo Sportivo Castelnouvo del Garda on Saturday.
He got just over an hour of action under his belt, in his first run out with the team.
It was a seven-goal thriller, but Verona edged it 4-3 to close their pre-season preparation and as they turn their attention to the Coppa Italia.
Cremonese FC will face Ternana in the Coppa Italia before their trip to Florence in the Serie A next month.
Troubled Torino lose in France, Aina suffered knock