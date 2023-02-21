Okereke, Aina Battle Ends in Breathtaking Draw.

Ola Aina and Cremonese Attacker David Okereke started for their respective sides as Torino came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at home against Cremonese.
Both teams were coming off the back of difficult tests as Torino lost to AC Milan, while Cremonese lost to Napoli before heading into this encounter and it was seen as a game to regain confidence and momentum by both teams.
Cremonese have proven to be a difficult team to beat at home for Torino and have now taken a point each from their last two visits to the Stadio Olimpico Di Torino.
Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers was only fit for the bench and was an unused substitute for the entirety of the encounter.
In his absence Okereke championed the attack for Cremonese starting alongside Frank Tsadjout in a two prong attack and it was the Italian that got on the score sheet drawing level for Cremonese after Antonio Sanabria 41st minute penalty put Torino ahead.
Cremonese then went ahead in the 75th minute through Emanuele Valeri, but Ola Aina’s replacement in the match Stephane Singo came up with the equaliser just four minutes after coming on.
Cremonese will be disappointed with the result as the point means they’re still rooted to the button of the standings with just 9 points from 23 games.