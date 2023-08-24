Nigerian LeagueWorld Football Ojo Charges Enyimba Fans Ahead of Crucial CAF CL Qualifier By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - August 24, 2023 0 99 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Olorunleke Ojo. Photo | Nigeria Footballer Goalkeeper, Olorunleke Ojo, has urged Enyimba fans to come out in large numbers and provide support as the team faces Al Ahli Benghazi this Sunday in Aba. Enyimba will aim to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first-leg which ended 4-3 in Libya. Ojo stressed the significance of the fans’ support in boosting the team’s morale and driving them towards victory against the Libyan side in a crucial match for the People’s Elephants. “All we need is support, togetherness and unity. We are not giving up,” the team Captain said. “We are going to win, that is for sure. We are going to qualify. I believe in everyone of us.” The goalie highlighted the team’s readiness, both physically and mentally, as they strive to achieve their goal of advancing to the next round of the CAF Champions League. “Before the next game, we would have corrected all the mistakes and would have rested well. We are going to come out good in the second leg on Sunday.” The game will be played in Aba, where Enyimba have secured victory twice in continental games under the leadership of Finidi George. Ojo expressed confidence that the fans in Aba will replicate the same level of support that the Libyan side received in Benghazi. “Our fans will do the same. If we can get that support, nothing will stop us. Individually we are going to sit up. All we need is support.”