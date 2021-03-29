Ohanu glad to help Kwara United retain top spot on NPFL table

Kwara United’s striker Michael Ohanu is excited with teh team’s position on top of the table in the NPFL and believes team spirit is driving their campaign for a title push.

Ohanu scored the winner in the 2-1 victory away at Katsina United over the weekend.

Kwara United took the lead through a spectacular 40-yard free-kick by Afeez Nasiru, but Joseph Atule equalised for the hosts against the run of play.

Ohanu, however, grabbed the winner at the death and the win ended Katsina United’s five-year unbeaten run at home in the process.

In a chat with brila.net, the Forward, who has now scored six goals for the Harmony Boys said he is glad to help the team remain on top of the league.

” I’m glad we managed to get the win, but it wasn’t easy because Katsina United are very difficult side to beat at home,” Ohanu explained.

” I’m pleased to get the goal that kept the team on top of the table, but kudos to the team for putting in such a wonderful effort against a well drilled team,” he told brila.net

Meanwhile Kwara United has won more games on the road than any other side in the league this season.