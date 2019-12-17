Ogunbote unfazed by Plateau’s led on top league table

Coach of NPFL side Lobi stars Gbenga Ogunbote has stated that he is really unfazed by the situation of things on top of the league table because his side are still very well on course sitting third with eight games into the season three points behind the league leaders and a game in hand.

Ogunbote speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said what really count is the point difference from the top for him and not where they are placed at the moment knowing that with the point difference they know what to do. He also added that he just want to see his team do well.

“I just want to consider my team results and performances. I want to see us do well. There is no doubt if you want to win laurels, you will always want to consider the position of the people ahead of you. The position does not really matter, what really matter is the point difference. Three points? That is one match.”