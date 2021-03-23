Ogunbote Under Pressure as Sunshine Stars bows to Enyimba in Agege

Enyimba secured a slim 1-0 win over troubled Sunshine Stars at the Soccer Temple in Agege on Monday.

Enyimba came into the match on the back of 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the CAF Confederations Cup, while Sunshine Stars were aiming to end their nine game winless run in the league.

The first real chance of the game came in the 16th minute, a quick counter attack from Sunshine Stars ended on the feet of Sadeeq Yusuf, but he fired just wide from 20 yards.

Enyimba had a chance of their own when Stanley Okorom’s cross located Victor Mbaoma in a vintage position but the Enyimba striker miscued his shot and Sunshine Stars goalkeeper Uche Okafor made a simple save.

Sunshine Stars almost took the lead with three minutes into the break, Yusuf again found himself one on one with Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble but only managed to put his shot wide.

The deadlock was finally broken five minutes into the second half, Sunshine Stars’ defence failed to deal with John Noble’s free kick from his half and the ball fell kindly to Samson Obi who calmly slotted it beyond the reach of Okafor.

The Owena Whales best chance of snatching an equaliser came in the 84th minute when Tope Akande met Sunday Abe’s corner kick but his feeble header went straight into the waiting hands of Noble.

Enyimba held on for the three points and moved to fifth position on the log with 23 points with four game in hand, while Sunshine Stars winless runs stretched to ten.

The Gbenga Ogunbote side remain in 14th place with 18 points from 17 matches.