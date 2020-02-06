Ogunbote Rues Lobi Stars Slip up Against Rangers

Lobi stars Head Coach Gbenga Ogunbote has bemoaned his side’s lack of cutting edge following Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at the Aper Aku stadium against visiting Enugu Rangers.

Lobi needed a win to climb back on top of the NPFL table, but the draw on Wednesday scuttled the team’s plan to go two points clear at the summit.

Ogunbote told footballlive in the aftermath of the draw, that his side will take positives from the game and move on from the defeat, hoping to bounce back stronger in their next game.

“The unfortunate thing is that it’s a game we ought to have wrapped up in the first half. We were a little bit sloppy and wasteful but be that as it may, we will just take positives from it.”