Ogunbote not giving hope on NPFL title despite poor run

Gbenga Ogunbote said Sunshine Stars is suffering from fatigue and loss of confidence after latest defeat Plateau United.

Sunshine Stars continued their miserable run of results in the league with another 3-1 defeat to Plateau United on Thursday.

Oche Ochowechi, Mustapha Yuga Ibrahim and Uche Onwuasonaya all scored for Plateau United, before Kehinde Adeyemi’s consolation for the visitors.

Speaking at the post match conference, Ogunbote said his boys paid the price for long travelling, but expects them to recover in time for next game.

“We lost the game to fatigue, the team came in very late and they weren’t themselves in the first 45 minutes; we lost the game in the first half.” He said.

Ogunbote also stressed that his team are still in the race, despite failing to win any of their last nine league game.

“We still have about 22 games to play, the league will not be won this week, neither will it be won this month; as far as am concerned it is not yet won and lost. We will go back and make amends so we can come back stronger,” He concluded.

Sunshine Stars are 14th on the table with 18 points from 16 matches.