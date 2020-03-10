Ogunbote not given up on title chase

Lobi Stars head coach Gbenga Ogunbote is not throwing in the towel regarding the title race after his team’s disappointing results with Kano Pillars last Sunday.

The title contender gave away two goals lead to play out a draw 2-2 at the Aper Aku stadium in the match day 23 outing against Kano Pillars.

Lobi Stars took the lead through Carlos Galeya who curled in a left-footer to the roof of the net, before John Lazarus doubled the home side advantage from the penalty spot.

Pillars however responded just before the half time break , as Auwalu Ali nodded in Rabiu Ali’s corner into the back to the net.

Pillars later draw level in the 69th minute, after Chijioke Alaekwe set up Auwalu Ali to score his second of the game.

The draw means Lobi Stars is the only team in the top three that failed to win at the weekend, as title rivals Plateau United and Rivers United all secured valuable wins to extend their advantage over the Ogunbote’s men.

However the experience gaffer said his team will continue to fight for the title, but he warned that his team must learn to avoid costly mistakes in this crucial period.

“It was just unfortunate that we didn’t win against Pillars, because this is the game we should have won and we cannot continue to make mistakes”

“Beside we still have some other chances that we have taken, but sometimes the results doesn’t come your way , but we must continue to work hard.” Ogunbote told the media on Sunday.