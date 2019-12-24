Ogunbote hails the turn of event in the current campaign

Coach of NPFL side Gbenga Ogunbote has hailed the turn of event so far in the current campaign with mixed results and shocking results gotten in the 10 weeks old premier league.

Ogunbote speaking in a chat with www.brila.net said the turn of event has given the league the air of unpredictability expected of a competitive league where you can outrightly say what will happen. He also hailed the handling of things so far by the league organizers which has manifested in a smooth running of the league in the first 10 weeks.

“Generally we are seeing shocking results and that’s what is expected of a league that is supposed to be competitive. It shouldn’t be a thing that one can predict and kudos to so many things that are done right.”