Ogunbote fumes at Sunshine Stars inability to defend set pieces

Sunshine Stars Head Coach Gbenga Ogunbote said his team has learnt harsh lessons following their 4 – 1 defeat to Abia Warriors.

Sunshine Stars conceded three of the four goals from set pieces as Abia Warriors recorded their first win of the season in Okigwe on Wednesday.

The Owena Whales conceded the first in 16 minutes through a perfectly executed free kick from Fatai Abdullahi.

Emmanuel Ugwuka headed home from yet another free kick five minutes later.

Substitute Bello Lukman scored a header from a corner kick to make it three 3 – 1 in the 66th minute after Sodiq Yusuf had reduced the deficit with his sixth goal of the campaign.

Speaking after the match, Ogunbote blamed the defeat on loss of concentration and inability of the team to defend set pieces.

“Sometimes you learn from mistake and this one is a big one, the important thing is to go back home and make sure we make amend. We lost the game to loss of concentration.

“At this level there should be limit havoc dead ball cause; most of their goals were from dead balls. We were trying to come back before the third goal demoralised the team. I will talk to the boys, they need to be psyched up ahead of our next game.”

Sunshine Stars dropped three places to seventh on the log with 13 points and next host Kwara United on Sunday in Akure.