Nigerian League Ogunbote Defends Players After Defeat to Bendel Insurance By Joseph Obisesan - October 9, 2023 Photo | Twitter (ShootingSc) Shooting Stars head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has come to the defense of his players following their recent defeat against Bendel Insurance. The Oluyole Warriors suffered a 2-0 away loss at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. Ogunbote emphasized that the team has already moved past the defeat and is focusing on their upcoming league match. "We played well all through the game. Sometimes, there are things that can be irritating, the players are human beings," he told the club's website. "This game has been played, won, and lost; we take the positives from the game and be better in the next game. "As far as I am concerned, all I want to say is, we will take the positives from the game; we have lost the game; we have lost it; there is nothing anybody can do about it." Shooting Stars will next face Gombe United in a matchday three fixture in Ibadan.