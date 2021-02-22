Ogunbote confident Sunshine Stars will Hit Winning form Again

Sunshine Stars boss, Gbenga Ogunbote is confident his side will turn the corner soon and start picking points.

Sunshine Stars recorded another disappointing result in the league after 1-1 draw against visiting Heartland at the Ondo State Sports Complex, Sunday.

Heartland scored from a corner kick, Pascal Eze tapped in a loose ball from a corner kick to give his side a 16th minute lead.

League top scorer Sadeeq Yusuf, however, equalised from the penalty spot late on in the game to save the Owena Waves from back to back home defeats.

The draw means, Sunshine Stars have failed to win in the last three matches, including a defeat and a draw at home.

Speaking at the post match conference, Ogunbote said the team has no excuse for a disappointing result, but he’s confident they will find their mojo again.

“To us we see it as two points lost; this is a game that we shouldn’t have not won under normal situation. It has been played, there is nothing we can do about it; we will go back to work harder ahead of other games.

“Any where we have a level playing ground, am confident this team will get a positive result. You saw the game, report it the way you have seen it,” said Ogunbote.

Sunshine Stars next visit Kaduna for a match day 12 meeting with Kano Pillars on Wednesday.