Ogunbote agrees deal to return to Shooting Stars

By
Moses Ojewunmi
-
0
56

Gbenga Ogunbote will commence his third stint as Shooting Stars head Coach in 2022-2023 NPFL season, after agreeing a deal with the Five-time league champions.

Ogunbote left Remo Stars at the end of last season, guiding the team to a third place finish in the league and securing a CAF Confederation Cup title.

 

According to reports the Coach agreed personal terms with 3SC and will sign a two-year contract.

 

 

Shooting Stars moved for the former Enyimba manager, following Edith Agoye’s departure as Coach – ending an over 8-year association with the club

 

Meanwhile, Shooting Stars are expected to make an official announcement in the coming days.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here