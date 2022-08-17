Ogunbote agrees deal to return to Shooting Stars

Gbenga Ogunbote will commence his third stint as Shooting Stars head Coach in 2022-2023 NPFL season, after agreeing a deal with the Five-time league champions.
Ogunbote left Remo Stars at the end of last season, guiding the team to a third place finish in the league and securing a CAF Confederation Cup title.
According to reports the Coach agreed personal terms with 3SC and will sign a two-year contract.
Shooting Stars moved for the former Enyimba manager, following Edith Agoye’s departure as Coach – ending an over 8-year association with the club