Ogunbote admits Lobi setback in NPFL title race

Coach of Nigeria Professional Football League side Lobi stars FC Gbenga Ogunbote has admitted that his side have suffered a setback in the race for the Premier league title after a slump in result with just one win recorded in the last 5 premier league games which has seen the Makurdi based side fall 6 points behind top placed Plateau united on the NPFL log.

Ogunbote speaking in a chat with Sports Radio Brila FM however stated that as much as he accepts the setback and the little worries that has plagued the team lately, he is sure things will soon get back on track for his side especially with the return from injury of a number of important players back to the team.

“I want to see it as temporary setback and we have to pick our pieces and see how we can get back to winning ways. The truth is I have reasons to be worried but it is not that I am scared. I am worried on some issues but good to know that some of our injured players are getting back.”