Oguconfirms Turkishoffers

Nigeria international John Ogu is set to return to football after going six-month without a club.

Ogu stated that a move to Turkey is on the horizon, but didn’t disclose the name of the club.

The Super Eagles star exited Hapoel Beer Sheva in 2018 and has been searching for a new club after ending the five-year stay with his former side.

The 31-year-old defensive midfielder had a successful stint with the Beer Sheva based side where he netted 18 goals in 190 appearances to win two league cups, one Israeli Toto Cup and one Super Cup.

Ogu, who refused to renew his contract with the Camels last year stating he has all it takes to keep playing at the highest level, has hinted at joining a Turkish club.

“I am returning to what I love doing in style and is going to be imminent,”

“Offers are on the table, especially interesting ones from Turkey. I won’t reveal the name of the club, is a secret but, I can only tell my fans to keep their fingers crossed,” he concluded.