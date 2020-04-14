Ogu reveals best Super Eagles Midfield Pairing is with Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu says his ideal midfielder partner is Wilfred Ndidi and adds that he could give up his salary to continue playing in a midfield pairing with the latter.

Ogu and Ndidi were both in the Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA world cup as well as the 2019 African cup of Nations in Egypt although the pair have not been played many games together.

Ogu who currently ply his trade with Saudi premier league side Al-Adalah FC has now hinted that he enjoyed being in the line up with Leicester City man.

He also argued that his best performances in the national team have come whenever he was paired with Ndidi.

“If am asked to choose between to give up my salary or play in the middle with Ndidi,I will give up my salary to play next to him in the middle. Since he started playing for Eagles,all my best games with Eagles was when I had him in the middle with me,” Ogu said in a social media post.