Ogu Not Smiling After Al Adalah Drop Points against Abha

Nigerian midfielder, John Ogu has expressed disappointment with Al-Adalah’s failure to pick maximum points in Friday’s uninspiring draw against Abha, in the Saudi Arabian top-flight.

Ogu and his teammates played out a 2-2 draw against Abha at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Friday to complete a run of five consecutive games without a win.

Ammar Al-Najar opened the scoring for the hosts in the seventh minute before Mali international Adama Traore restored parity for Al-Adalah six minutes later.

However, Saad Bjuir put the home team back in front but Aliou Cisse’s equaliser ensured both sides shared spoils at the end of the day.

Reacting to the game, the Super Eagles star took to social media to express his displeasure at his side’s failure to win the encounter.

“Not the best result today . We go again next week,” he wrote on Twitter.

The result however leaves Al Adalah in the relegation zone on 15th spot with 14 points in the 16-team league table.

They will hope to get back to winning ways when they host Al-Faisaly on February 28 in their next league outing.