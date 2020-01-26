Ogu Charges Al-Adalah FC Teammates after Another Poor Result

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has urged his teammates to turn their attention to next game after their goalless draw with Al Ittihad on Saturday in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Adalah FC remain rooted to the bottom of the league table as they continue their struggle to survive the drop in this campaign.

The 32 year-old helped the team to a rare clean sheet and is confident the good results are not far away and urged his side to keep pushing.

Ogu posted this on his twitter immediately after the game and insisted that he’s happy to be part of the improving back four.

“Proud of the team effort. We gat to keep working to be better in the next game.”

“I’m a defender now for the team . Thank God Coach Rohr use me there for National team . So I have the idea already 👍

Since joining Al-Adalah FC few weeks ago, Ogu has featured in three games, but the Nigerian midfielder is still waiting for his first win with the Club.

Leicester FA Cup hero Iheanacho Celebrates win over Brentford

Kelechi Iheanacho is happy to help Leicester City book a place in the fifth round of the English FA Cup on Saturday.

Iheanacho continued his good form for the Foxes this season when he scored the winner in their FA cup clash against Brentford on Saturday.

The young Forward finished off a perfect Leicester City move started with a sublime pass from Dennis Praet in the fourth minute of the game.

“Great work out there, on to the next round. Thanks to our fan for their support” he tweeted after the game.

Iheanacho has now been involved in ten goals (7 goals, 3 assists) for the Foxes this season in all competitions.